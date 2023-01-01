Amprius+Technologies%2C+Inc., ("Amprius"), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced the appointment of Scott Zafiropoulo as its Senior Director of Marketing. In his role, Zafiropoulo will be tasked with overseeing the marketing strategy and building the brand presence of the newly public company as it scales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005105/en/

Scott Zafiropoulo (Photo: Business Wire)

“Adding a marketing leader is an important step to amplifying our achievements and reaching out to raise awareness with our customers, partners and investors about the important work that Amprius is doing,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius. “Scott’s expertise in successfully scaling technology companies aligns with our mission to bring Amprius’ ultra-high energy density batteries to the forefront of the electrification movement.”

In Zafiropoulo’s most recent role at PrinterPrezz, he crafted innovative strategies to build customer engagement and pipeline, revamped positioning and go to market strategy to scale deal size and revenue funnel, developed corporate and product marketing assets, promoted partnerships with other industry leading companies, and led successful rounds of funding and growth.

“Amprius is a company on the move, disrupting the battery industry and becoming a key player in the electrification movement,” said Zafiropoulo. “I look forward to working with the Amprius team and our partners to continue building on our growth and momentum.”

Zafiropoulo brings over twenty years of marketing leadership experience to the position, at both private and public companies. For three years, he served as senior vice president of marketing and sales at PrinterPrezz. Prior to that, he served in multiple senior marketing roles at Ultratech (Veeco).

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, including Amprius’ management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and ability of Amprius to scale its business. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond Amprius’ control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius' products; the termination of government clean energy and electric vehicle incentives or the reduction in government spending on vehicles powered by battery technology; Amprius’ liquidity position; and delays in construction and operation of production facilities. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of Amprius’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 14, 2022, and other documents filed by Amprius from time to time with the SEC, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005105/en/