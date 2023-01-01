GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) (“GreenFirst”) announces the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Rick Doman, for personal reasons effective December 31, 2022.

GreenFirst’s Chairman, Paul Rivett, has temporarily assumed the role of Executive Chair and interim CEO in order to ensure the focus of the company during this transition, including continuing the progress of initiatives that are underway and beginning the search for a new executive to replace the retiring Mr. Doman. Mr. Doman will continue as a Director of GreenFirst, and Marty Proctor has become Lead Independent Director.

“We all thank Rick for his tireless service to GreenFirst and we wish him well with his future endeavours. The company would not exist without his early vision,” said Paul Rivett.

Mr. Rivett continued, “In a few short years, during a pandemic, we built a strong foundation for GreenFirst’s future growth, including strengthening our team, focusing on capital and optimizing operations.”

“This has been a difficult decision as I leave behind a strong team of talented employees. I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication to this great company. GreenFirst is well positioned for a successful future,” said Rick Doman.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada. GreenFirst’s mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.1 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst’s long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca or contact Investor Relations (416) 775 2821

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005444/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership