Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual presentations and meetings. Management is scheduled to present at 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 and will be available throughout the day to host virtual meetings with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email [email protected] or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.diodes.com.

