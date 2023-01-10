FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision-policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will be presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here .

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Group at [email protected] .

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter Inc. ( SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement and community assistance groups. We are trusted by more than 200 customers and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the #1 gunshot detection system for rapid response to gunfire to save the lives of victims; Coplink X, the #1 investigative lead search tool to accelerate crime solving; Investigate and GCM, case management software to produce courtroom-ready cases; and Connect, analyst software that plans deployment of limited patrol resources for maximum impact. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

[email protected]