Large Southeastern Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

10 hours ago
Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to
Improve Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with an 850-bed, Epic-EHR health system based in Tennessee. The organization will use eValuator’s automated pre-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are pleased to partner with another large health system to help ensure revenue integrity prior to billing,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “We look forward to supporting this client through our mission to ensure our healthcare providers are paid accurately for the care they provide.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
d[email protected]

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
[email protected]

