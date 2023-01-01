SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Rafael G. Amado, M.D. as President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development, effective December 30, 2022. Dr. Amado brings to Zai Lab deep expertise in the field of oncology and significant global biopharmaceutical R&D leadership.



“We are pleased to welcome Rafael to our executive leadership team,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of Zai Lab. “Rafael’s experience leading worldwide discovery and clinical development for a number of oncology products will help us deliver on our goal of becoming a leading global biopharmaceutical company.”

Dr. Amado will report to Dr. Du and will be a key member of the Company’s executive committee. He will be responsible for leading and overseeing the Company’s global oncology research and development activities.

“I look forward to joining Zai Lab and working with its experienced and able leadership and R&D teams to continue to grow and develop the company’s global oncology programs,” said Dr. Amado. “Zai Lab has made significant progress in building its R&D capabilities over the last several years, and I am excited to help catalyze the acceleration of these existing and upcoming programs, increasing our ability to address unmet medical needs of patients in China and around the world.”

Dr. Amado joins Zai Lab from Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., where he has served as Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer since September 2019. Prior to Allogene, Dr. Amado served as President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Adaptimmune, LLC from August 2018 to July 2019 and as Chief Medical Officer from March 2015 to July 2018. In these roles, he was responsible for directing discovery and clinical development strategy as well as execution activities for several gene-engineered cell therapies, chairing the R&D leadership team and providing medical guidance for pipeline prioritization. Prior to Adaptimmune, Dr. Amado held various roles of increasing responsibility at GlaxoSmithKline from 2008 to 2015, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology Research and Development, and at Amgen Inc. from 2003 to 2008, where he was last Executive Director of Clinical Research and Global Development in Therapeutic Oncology. In these roles, he has been instrumental in the development of multiple medicines across therapeutic modalities. Prior to joining Amgen, he held academic roles at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology / Oncology. Dr. Amado received an M.D. from the University of Seville School of Medicine in Seville, Spain and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center and a fellowship in Hematology / Oncology at UCLA.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com and follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

