Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

10 hours ago
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. ( PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant, will present a company update as part of the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 9-12, 2023)

Presentation Date/Time:

January 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. PT/ 10:30 a.m. ET

Venue:Elizabethan Room D
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco
San Francisco, California


Interested parties can access the company presentation from the Investor Relations’ Events & Presentation page of Pliant’s website at https://ir.pliantrx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations with an audio archive available for 30 days from the time it is made available.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, bexotegrast (PLN-74809), is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. Bexotegrast (PLN-74809) has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of bexotegrast (PLN-74809) in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.PliantRx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

