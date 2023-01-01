RENO, Nev., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp ( PLBC, Financial), the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced the recent retirement of board director, Gerald W. Fletcher, after 34 years of service. Mr. Fletcher’s retirement, effective December 31, 2022, was required by the age-based retirement policy in the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

Fletcher was on the Board of Directors for Susanville-based Sierra Security Bank. He joined the Plumas Bank Board in 1988 when Sierra Security Bank merged with Plumas Bank. Fletcher lived most of his life in Susanville, California and recently moved to Chico, California. He owned and operated Fletcher Christmas Trees for over 50 years. He was a long-standing member of Lassen County Cattleman’s Association and the Lassen County Farm Bureau.

Commenting on his retirement, Chairman of the Board, Daniel E. West, stated, “On behalf of the entire board and executive management team, I would like to thank Jerry for his 34-year tenure as a valuable member of our board. Jerry’s significant contributions and passion for the company are deeply appreciated; he will be greatly missed on our board.”

Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer of Plumas Bank and Plumas Bancorp, added, “It has been a privilege to work with Jerry. His unique agricultural and business experience, community connections, and leadership have helped this organization grow and prosper in good times and in challenging times. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Fletcher replied, "Serving Plumas Bancorp has been one of the most rewarding contributions of my career. It has been a true privilege to work with the board members and the executive management team for over three decades. I am pleased to retire from the board at a time when the company is expanding and is well-positioned to enjoy long-term growth.”

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp’s principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the California counties of Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Sutter and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates three loan production offices located in the California counties of Butte and Placer and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

