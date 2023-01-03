PR Newswire

Maximize productivity with the world's first 6K monitor with IPS Black and world's first Zoom certified collaboration keyboard

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of where you work, technology remains a staple in facilitating productive and collaborative employee experiences. At the center is the overarching PC experience driven largely by an entire ecosystem of devices bringing employees closer to their teams, customers and clients.

Dell Technologies Introduces More "World's First" Collaboration Tools

With more than 50% of employees surveyed rating monitors as the most important device to improve productivity across different workspaces in a recent Dell-Forrester study, our newest additions to the UltraSharp family promise to up-level the performance and experience on which you've grown to depend on.

Raising the Bar for Innovation

Dell ups the ante with another game changer in display innovation with the world's first 6K-resolution monitor with IPS Black panel technology1 that provides higher contrast and deeper blacks. Fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) raises the bar with exceptional details, sharpness and color accuracy in stunning 6K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600 for detail-oriented professionals like graphic designers, engineers and data scientists where every pixel counts. With 150% more pixels on 6K resolution compared to 4K, the new UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor brings extra details and additional clarity to your data sets and graphics.

But it's not just about 6K resolution. The inclusion of IPS Black technology means an increase in depth for dark objects - even in dark environments - and accurate colors viewed from virtually every angle. Dell's recently commissioned Hot Tech study revealed monitors with IPS Black technology offer up to 41% deeper black levels3**and up to 1.2 times better color accuracy than conventional IPS4**especially in displaying low grays.

The UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is also ideal for users looking for excellent video conferencing capabilities, especially under low light conditions. It features a built-in dual gain HDR 4K webcam and provides auto framing, light adjustments plus enhanced clarity, automatic SafeShutter, echo cancellation mic and dual 14W speakers for an intelligent and more secure collaboration experience.

Putting less stress on cables to keep your office clean and neat, the integrated front-facing pop-out feature provides intuitive easy access to ports so you can connect your accessories and devices easily. Enjoy effortless transferring capabilities for images with DisplayPort 2.1 that helps ensure seamless image transmission without compression. Lastly, ThunderboltTM 4 connectivity together with Extended Power Range provides up to 140W power delivery letting you charge and connect to more powerful workstations.

More Productivity Powerhouses

For creatives and business users who don't require 6K resolution, we're also introducing two new UltraSharp monitors to suit your everyday needs.

Our first curved WQHD monitor with IPS Black technology, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) allows you to connect and display content from two PCs using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features, while enjoying clear audio with the integrated dual 5W speakers.

allows you to connect and display content from two PCs using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features, while enjoying clear audio with the integrated dual 5W speakers. A productivity powerhouse and a collaboration dream wrapped into one, the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE) allows you to connect one PC to the monitor and split it into multiple (up to four) screen partitions, as well as the ability to connect up to four different PCs to the monitor, view all four inputs and switch between them using KVM.

Sustainability on Dell Monitors

In staying true to our mission and purpose, when building the designs of our monitors we take a three-prong approach to 1) what's within the packaging, 2) what's around the packaging and 3) meeting Environmental Eco Labelling Standards as we march toward our 2030 Goals. These monitors contain up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics2 and up to 90% recycled aluminum9. They also ship in select packaging components made with up to 90% recycled materials.5 Dell will continue our commitment to be ENERGY STAR®, EPEAT and TCO Certified Edge.

Next Up, Innovative Peripherals for Maximized Collaboration

2022 was a big year for us. 2023 will be even bigger as we focus on bringing more peripherals to market to improve the overall PC experience. We're kicking off the year with the world's first Zoom-certified6 collaboration keyboard, the Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard (KB900). Its sleek design features dedicated touch controls to manage Zoom calls easily, allowing you to mute and unmute the microphone, toggle between video on and off, easily screen share and bring up the chat panel. Stay on track with features like smart backlighting with hand-proximity detection, 15 programable keys and fast one-minute USB-C charging for a full day7 of battery life or up to 20 days7 on a single charge.

Pair the keyboard with the new Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse (MS900), featuring a thoughtfully crafted design with a comfortable palm grip. This mouse has a track-on-glass sensor that allows you to work seamlessly on virtually any surface, while smooth gliding advanced four-way scrolling provides a more intuitive navigating experience. You can switch between three devices and fine tune speed, tracking (with up to 8K dpi) and precision with Dell Peripheral Manager—all while not worrying about battery life. The mouse provides half a day7 of use with one-minute USB-C quick charging and up to three months7 of battery life on a full charge. Both devices are seamless and more secure with Dell Pair one click connectivity8 and transmission is encrypted to help keep your data safe.

Availability

Feel inspired and motivated with these new devices that increase productivity and collaboration. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) will be available in the first half of 2023, while the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE) will be available on January 31, 2023. The Dell Premier Collaboration Keyboard (KB900) and Dell Premier Rechargeable Mouse (MS900) will be available January 31, 2023 or as a bundle on March 23, 2023.

