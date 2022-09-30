MAINSTAY MACKAY DEFINEDTERM MUNICIPAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:MMD) today announced monthly dividend distributions of $0.080 per common share for the months of January, February and March 2023. This amount represents a decrease from the Fund's October, November and December 2022 dividend distributions, which were $0.085 per common share.

Portfolio and municipal market commentary will be published on or around January 3, 2023 and can be retrieved here.

Dividend Distribution Schedule:

Month

Declaration Date

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

January

1/3/2023

1/13/2023

1/17/2023

1/31/2023

February

1/3/2023

2/14/2023

2/15/2023

2/28/2023

March

1/3/2023

3/14/2023

3/15/2023

3/31/2023

The Fund's dividend will be derived from its monthly undistributed net investment income and is not expected to contain any return of principal.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information are available by clicking here or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (855) 456-9683.

For more insights from MacKay Municipal Managers™ and our New York Life Investments affiliates click here.

There are risks inherent in any investment, including market risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and the possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value, which may increase investor risk.

About New York Life Investments

With over $640 billion in Assets Under Management* as of September 30, 2022, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company, and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of September 30, 2022. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

About MacKay Shields LLC

MacKay Shields LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "MacKay")*, a New York Life Investments Company, is a global asset management firm with $126 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. MacKay manages fixed income and equity strategies for high-net worth individuals and institutional clients through separately managed accounts and collective investment vehicles including private funds, UCITS, ETFs, closed end funds and mutual funds. MacKay maintains offices in New York City, Princeton, Los Angeles, London and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.mackayshields.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

*MacKay Shields is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC, which is wholly owned by New York Life Insurance Company.

