SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kickstart 2023, bestselling author Kevin Guest is encouraging others to start something during January's National Rising Star Month.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest shares lessons of how taking risks and starting a worthy habit can elevate a person to success in personal and professional efforts.

"Accepting the challenge to start something – new or old – is invigorating and a bit scary because it gets us out of our comfort zone and focused on new discoveries," said Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 worldwide markets. "Starting a habit earnestly helps us discover inner strength and brings untold rewards."

According to Guest, January is an ideal time to start something new because it is National Rising Star Month, which encourages all individuals to step up and share their talents.

"From my experience, everyone has talents to share, even those who feel hopeless or invisible," said Guest. "When they reveal those, the benefits are immeasurable."

Beyond energizing one's days with purpose, Guest said starting a new habit brings five key rewards: increased self-confidence, beneficial physical changes, positive thought patterns, an improved ability to handle stress, and a firmer resolve to live according to one's core values.

"When I'm true to my values, my life is in harmony and an inner balance strengthens me to face challenges," he said. "When I'm inconsistent with what I know is right for me, I'm living a life in dissonance, and nothing good happens."

In one inspiring story in his book, Guest cited Rwandan Immaculee Ilibagiza in what he calls the "Cardboard Keyboard" principle. After Rwanda's genocide in 1994, Hutu fighters hunted Ilibagiza, who fled for protection. Even with soldiers outside her window taunting and calling her name, Immaculee stayed positive, was rescued, traveled to Rwanda's capital, and applied for a United Nations job for weeks with no luck.

Telling herself she could master English, which would improve employment opportunities, Immaculee drew a computer keyboard on a cardboard scrap and spent hours learning how to type. With determination to learn English, countless attempts to get that job, and positive self-talk, she was eventually hired.

"That level of persistence and positive self-talk has power to carry us to higher ground and plow through any obstacle," said Guest. "Immaculee never told herself she couldn't do it, even though everything she had to learn was difficult."

To inspire others to start something now, Guest wrote, "Risk can produce great rewards. The only strategy guaranteed to fail is to not take risks. Taking a risk, a leap of faith, is an essential part of progress."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Brown | Candid Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE USANA

