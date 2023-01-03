Clearwater Analytics Recognized as Global Leader by Winning Multiple Awards

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 3, 2023

InsuranceAsia News, InsurancePost & Insurance Asset Management Unanimous in Celebrating Clearwater's Industry Leadership

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has earned numerous recognitions, including the Award for Excellence 2022 from InsuranceAsia News as the Technology Provider of the Year, the European Insurance Technology award from InsurancePost as the Best Reg Tech Solution, and Technology Firm of the Year from Insurance Asset Management.

"We are simply delighted to be delivering cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in investment accounting and reporting across borders and industries," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "These honors acknowledge the profound impact Clearwater is having on our clients' investment operations in the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. We are immensely proud of our customer-first approach and invite institutional investors everywhere to learn how our award-winning technology can be used to power their respective investment accounting operations."

This notable recognition builds upon Clearwater's growing list of accolades and further establishes Clearwater as the premier SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting worldwide. The latest awards include:

  • InsuranceAsia News Names Clearwater Analytics Technology Provider of the Year
    Clearwater has won the InsuranceAsia News annual award for Technology Provider of the Year. According to InsuranceAsia News, the awards celebrate the best firms in the Asia Pacific (re)insurance market, recognize the best in the industry and reward pioneering efforts, innovation, and commitment.
  • InsurancePost Names Clearwater Analytics Best Reg Tech Solution
    Clearwater has won the European Insurance Technology award for Best Reg Tech Solution. According to InsurancePost, the awards recognize a vendor whose services offer regulatory and compliance solutions to the European insurance sector, enable significant business success in the past 12-24 months, and demonstrate high levels of customer satisfaction and business benefits from the users of its offerings.
  • Insurance Asset Management Names Clearwater Analytics Technology Firm of the Year
    Clearwater has won the Insurance Asset Management award for Technology Firm of the Year. According to Insurance Asset Management, "strong client results alongside robust investment data management make Clearwater Analytics a clear leader."

This recognition comes at the end of a year defined by steady growth and innovation for the company. Clearwater's recent acquisition of JUMP Technology solidifies the company as a leading end-to-end investment software provider for front, middle, and back office investment professionals.

Clearwater's SaaS solution enables investment and accounting professionals to streamline operations, grow assets under management, and reduce business risk. To learn more about how Clearwater is leading the investment accounting and management industry, visit Clearwater Analytics today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, order management, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and performance reporting. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $5.9 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

