Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), today closed its previously+announced acquisition of full ownership of Beyond6, LLC and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and Beyond6 founder Andrew West.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Mercuria

Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. As an integrated group, Mercuria is present all along the commodity value chain with activities forming a balanced combination of trading flows, strategic assets and structuring solutions. With more than USD 100 billion in turnover, Mercuria has become one of the most active players in the energy and renewables markets. Over the next five years, the company will direct half of its investment towards the energy transition. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

