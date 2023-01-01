American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Don Bailey has joined the company as Global Head of Distribution and Field Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Bailey reports to Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Zaffino said, “Over the last few years, we overhauled AIG’s underwriting strategy and risk management profile as we positioned AIG as a global market leader. Continuing to prioritize our value proposition to clients and distribution partners is essential as we reimagine what AIG can do in a rapidly changing environment that presents increasingly complex risks. Don brings a tremendous track record of successfully leading global businesses in the Insurance industry and achieving high quality outcomes for stakeholders. I look forward to working with Don again as we continue to focus on delivering top performing business results.”

Mr. Bailey said, “I am honored to join AIG and the world-class team of professionals Peter has led through an unprecedented turnaround and transformation in our industry. This is an exciting time for the company and I look forward to contributing to the important work being done to make AIG a company that delivers consistently strong financial results, and to increase its relevance in the marketplace by providing expertise and risk solutions that help clients make informed decisions.”

For over 30 years, Mr. Bailey has held many senior roles across the Insurance industry. He is joining AIG from Bristlecone Partners, a growth and human capital consultancy firm, where he had been a Partner since 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Bailey served as President of Global Sales at Marsh. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bailey served as President of Allstate B2B and Chairman of Encompass, the mass affluent personal lines subsidiary of Allstate. He also previously served as Chairman and CEO of Willis Towers Watson North America.

Mr. Bailey earned a B.S. in economics from Allegheny College and an M.B.A. from Eastern University.

