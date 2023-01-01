Logitech Products Now Verified for Engineered for Intel® Evo™ Accessory Program

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Engineered for Intel® Evo™ verification for multiple Logitech mice and keyboards. In partnership with Intel and through rigorous testing, these Logitech peripherals now meet the strict reliability, interoperability and security requirements for the Intel Evo verification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005109/en/

evo-accessory-logo-classicblue-black-3000px.jpg

Logitech products are now verified to provide industry-leading user experience for Intel® Evo™ laptops (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It is a major accomplishment for Logitech to have our most important enterprise and consumer products verified for Intel® Evo™,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager, personal workspace solutions at Logitech. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering the best user experiences and addressing IT department concerns related to the interoperability, stability and security between PCs and our hardware products.”

Engineered for Intel® Evo™ sets the standard for exceptional PC accessories and ensures both consumers and enterprises alike have great experiences with their Intel® Evo™ laptops. Verified products are engineered and tested to meet or exceed strict Intel requirements for real-world features and performance and can help optimize communication, entertainment and productivity.

“I’m excited that the Engineered for Intel Evo program is expanding to include key human interface devices like mice and keyboards for laptops,” said Eric Mclaughlin, General Manager and Vice President, Wireless Solutions Group at Intel. “As a global leader in this domain, Logitech is a natural collaborator to verify their devices for this program, further extending Intel’s goal to work with industry leaders to deliver great experiences to Intel Evo laptop users.”

Logitech for Business products
MX Keys for Business
MX Master 3 for Business
MX Keys Combo for Business
MX Master 3S for Business
MX Anywhere 3 for Business
MX Keys Mini for Business
MX Keys Mini Combo for Business
MX Keys Combo for Business | Gen 2
Signature M650 for Business
Lift for Business

Logitech products
MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse
MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse
MX Keys Keyboard
MX Keys Mini Keyboard
M650 Wireless Mouse
Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

Pricing and Availability

The MX+Keys+for+Business, MX+Master+3S+for+Business, MX+Anywhere+3+for+Business, MX+Keys+Mini+for+Business, MX+Keys+Combo+for+Business+%7C+Gen+2, Signature+M650+for+Business and Lift+for+Business are available for enterprises. Please contact your local reseller or visit Logitech.com%2Fbusiness.

MX+Master+3S+Wireless+Mouse, MX+Anywhere+3+Wireless+Mouse, MX+Keys+Keyboard, MX+Keys+Mini+Keyboard, M650+Wireless+Mouse and Lift+Vertical+Ergonomic+Mouse are available at Logitech.com or from global retailers.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech+G, ASTRO+Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue+Microphones and Ultimate+Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company+blog or %40Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Evo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

