Calvin Butler has begun in his role as president and chief executive officer of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) and has joined Exelon’s Board of Directors after previously serving as the company’s president and chief operating officer. Exelon, the nation’s largest energy transmission and delivery company by customer count, is headquartered in Chicago, and serves more than 10 million customers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead this great company into its next chapter,” said Butler. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Chris Crane for the past 10 years, and I am excited to build upon the legacy he has built for this company. We are in a unique position to lead our customers and the nation on a path to a clean energy future. And we strive to not only lead the energy transformation, but to do so equitably, while strengthening our infrastructure, modernizing our energy delivery systems, and improving the lives of those in our communities.”

“Leading this company has been the honor of a lifetime, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to build upon our successes and usher in our next chapter than Calvin Butler,” said Chris Crane. “I am so proud of what we have achieved as a company over the past decade for our customers and communities. We have an incredibly strong foundation to build upon, and so much ahead for us to achieve. Under Calvin’s leadership, our exceptionally talented Exelon team will continue to thrive for years to come.”

The company is an industry leader in improving the reliability and resilience of the energy grid and is consistently recognized for achieving excellence in safety, customer service and pursuing its value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Through its workforce development programs, support for educational initiatives, employee volunteerism and other philanthropic efforts, Exelon powers the economic health and well-being of the diverse communities it serves.

Butler has served as COO since October 2021 and was named president and COO in October 2022. He previously served as Exelon Utilities CEO since 2019 and as CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) from 2014 to 2019. Prior to that role, Butler served as BGE’s senior vice president for Regulatory and External Affairs. In addition, he has held various leadership positions at ComEd, including as senior vice president of Corporate Affairs and vice president of Governmental and Legislative Affairs.

Before joining Exelon in 2008, he held senior leadership roles in external affairs as well as in manufacturing with the print, digital and supply chain solutions company R.R. Donnelley. Butler spent his early career with Central Illinois Light Company (CILCORP, Inc.), where he worked in government affairs, legal and strategy.

In addition to serving on the Exelon Board, Butler also serves as chair of each Exelon operating company board — BGE, ComEd, PECO and PHI. He is the vice chair of the Institute of International Education (IIE) and also serves on the board of RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI). He will be a new member of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago. He also serves on several nonprofit boards in areas where Exelon operates, and is on the Board of his undergraduate alma mater, Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Butler also serves on the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress.

He has been recognized by several organizations for his leadership and community commitment. In 2021, The Daily Record named Butler to their “Power 100” list and has singled him out as one of its top 35 Influential Marylanders, as well as listed him three times as one of Maryland’s “Most Admired CEOs.” In 2020, he was honored with the BEYA Chairman’s Award, recognizing Black leaders for their meaningful contributions to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). That same year, he was named among Black Enterprise magazine’s “Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America,” and as Zpryme’s “ETS Thought Leader of the Year,” honoring those with the “inventive and brave vision needed to inspire the global energy ecosystem toward sustainable modernization.” In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America honored him with the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award. He is an active member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Butler earned a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and a Juris Doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Mo. He received an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from Morgan State University in 2014.

Exelon is the nation’s largest energy transmission and distribution company. More information about Exelon is available at exeloncorp.com.

About Exelon

%3Ci%3EExelon%3C%2Fi%3E (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter+%40Exelon.

