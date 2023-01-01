Aurinia Announces LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) Patent Challenge Settlement Reached With Sun Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) announces it has entered into a settlement agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd., and Sun Pharma Global FZE (collectively, Sun Pharmaceuticals) that involves both Aurinia and Sun Pharmaceuticals filing a joint motion to terminate the ongoing Inter Partes Review (IPR) directed at Aurinia’s U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, as well as settlement of the ongoing patent infringement litigation in the United States (U.S.) related to Sun’s CEQUA® product. Under the settlement agreement, which is contingent upon the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board approving the joint motion to terminate the IPR, both parties agreed to dismiss their claims and counterclaims against each other and cease bringing any future further action against the other.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for lupus nephritis (LN). LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).

About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

