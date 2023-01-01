HomeServe recently received the 2022 HVAC Marketing Excellence Award, presented at Resideo's 33rd Annual CONNECT customer event. The award recognizes HomeServe’s charitable home repair work through the HomeServe Cares Foundation and for the incorporation of Resideo energy savings services and Honeywell Home smart thermostat technology into the recently launched HomeServe+Advantage program.

“Together with partners like HomeServe, Resideo is committed to making a difference in our communities and helping keep families safe and comfortable,” said Phil Theodore, President, Products & Solutions at Resideo, a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions that carry the trusted Honeywell Home and First Alert brands. “HomeServe is so deserving of this award given the difference it makes for its community and customers through its HomeServe Cares Foundation. HomeServe and Resideo share a focus on sustainability and energy conservation while enabling HomeServe customers to remain comfortable in their homes.”

The HomeServe Advantage Program is an all-inclusive residential HVAC subscription service that enables a customer to get a brand new high-efficiency HVAC system installed, for no money down, with all necessary maintenance and repairs covered for the life of the subscription. The subscription includes Resideo’s Energy+Care services, enabled by the installation of its+Honeywell+Home+T10+PRO+smart+thermostat. Energy Care services can reduce HVAC runtime for HomeServe customers an additional 8.6% to 14.7%*.

“Resideo’s energy saving solutions enable HomeServe Advantage customers to reduce energy use above and beyond what is possible with traditional HVAC equipment and smart thermostats,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Accelerating adoption of high-efficiency equipment not only helps customers save money but the program, offered through energy utilities, helps utilities achieve their energy efficiency and electrification goals. It’s a win-win for both customers and utilities and we are honored to be recognized by Resideo for making a difference.”

Launched in 2019, the HomeServe Cares Foundation is HomeServe’s Corporate Social Responsibility program that supports the mission of “Spreading Hope and Supporting Communities One Home at a Time.” Since launch, the company has completed more than $1 million in pro bono repairs, community grants and other charitable initiatives for non-customers who have a home emergency they are unable to handle financially.

To learn more about the HomeServe Advantage Program, visit https%3A%2F%2Fenergysolutions.homeserve.com%2Fhomeserve-advantage-program%2F. To learn about how the HomeServe Cares Foundation is making a difference, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homeserve.com%2Fen-us%2Fcorporate-social-responsibility%2F. Additional information about Resideo’s CONNECT 2022 event, awards and winners available on the Resideo+newsroom.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential energy efficiency solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating and its Service Line Warranty Program is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work® and Stevie® Awards for Sales and Service winner, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

“Advantage Program" used with permission by Service Experts LLC.

*Savings are estimated based on a multi-year nationwide analysis of the Energy Care service considering reductions in HVAC runtime; actual savings not guaranteed. Actual savings are impacted by HVAC usage, schedule usage, homeowner intervention, location and other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005459/en/