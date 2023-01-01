PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced several leadership appointments, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005111/en/

Ram Vadlamannati, PPG senior vice president, will lead a newly created PPG operations organization that will encompass the company's supply chain, operational excellence, manufacturing operations, procurement, and environment, health and safety functions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ram Vadlamannati, currently senior vice president, protective and marine coatings (PMC), and president, PPG EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), will transition to lead a newly created PPG operations organization, while maintaining executive oversight accountability of PPG’s EMEA region. He will report to PPG president and chief executive officer, Tim Knavish. PPG’s operations organization will encompass supply chain, operational excellence, manufacturing operations, procurement, and environment, health and safety functions. Leaders of those functions will report to Vadlamannati.

Amy Ericson, currently senior vice president, packaging coatings, will become senior vice president, PMC, succeeding Vadlamannati and reporting to Knavish. She will also assume executive oversight accountability for PPG’s Latin America region. Ericson will continue to lead PPG’s packaging coatings business on an interim basis, until a new leader for the business is announced.

Kevin Braun, vice president, global industrial coatings and interim industrial segment leader, will assume executive oversight responsibility for the following PPG businesses: global automotive coatings, specialty coatings and materials, and packaging coatings. Leaders for these businesses will report to Braun, who will also continue to lead PPG’s global industrial coatings business and report to Knavish.

Chancey Hagerty, vice president, global automotive refinish, will continue in his current role and assume executive oversight accountability for the Asia Pacific region, reporting to Knavish.

“Congratulations to these PPG leaders on their expanded responsibilities and new roles,” said Knavish. “We are pleased to have a talented group of leaders with broad, proven experience, which provides continuity in driving our global business strategies and delivering shareholder value. I look forward to working with the entire PPG leadership team and our more than 50,000 PPG People around the world to drive our purpose forward – We Protect and Beautify the World.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005111/en/