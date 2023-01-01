KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (: HRB), the company that revolutionized the tax preparation industry, is calling for people across the country to celebrate tax season with the launch of its new integrated creative campaign, It’s Tax Season. With moments and traditions borrowed from our most-beloved seasons – from excitedly opening holiday gifts to cheering on a favorite football team – the company is bringing joy and confidence to the most significant financial moment of the year.



“H&R Block created the tax preparation industry in 1955, and with decades of handling even the most unique tax situations with great care, there’s no better company than H&R Block to reframe the tax season experience that is an important part of American life,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block. “We take pride in and have passion for serving our customers, whether through our trusted online DIY tool or in-office assisted tax services and want to bring back confidence in our often free and always fair services this tax season versus the bait-and-switch of other providers.”

There’s been a significant shift in American income in the past few years as less traditional and more diversified income streams become the norm for people everywhere. “As more people are feeling empowered to start their own businesses, take on a side hustle or create a second income stream, H&R Block’s new campaign brings to life the confidence and empowerment their interaction with taxes and finances should evoke,” said Cress.

Officially launched in the U.S. on January 1, 2023, the It’s Tax Season campaign kicked off with a TV spot celebrating the return of taxes under the guise of awards season, where an award is presented to a nominee for switching to a better online tax service and doing her taxes herself. Concepted, created, and produced by Ogilvy New York, led by Chief Creative Officer Menno Kluin, the campaign embraces additional “seasons” that many connect with and celebrate, including wedding, football, fishing, and the holidays.

“This is the first time you’ll see this type of tone and reflection of what the American experience of doing taxes can and should be,” said Kluin. “In a category where people are used to expecting less – less help, attention, transparency, and respect – this campaign shows consumers the positive experience to be had with a provider that maximizes the journey for you and brings you more transparency, ease, help and ultimately more money on your return. As the tax industry leader, H&R Block is showing that it can inspire joy, while continuing to deliver expertise and care year-round.”

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.