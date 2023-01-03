Frontage Announces CEO and President Promotions

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Holdings Corporation today announced that Dr. Abdul Mutlib has been promoted to CEO of the company, a role in which he succeeds Frontage's founder Dr. Song Li, who will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. John Lin has been promoted to President of Frontage Laboratories, Inc., the company's wholly-owned subsidiary. Dr. Mutlib and Dr. Lin will each assume their new roles effective as of today. As Executive Chairman, Dr. Li will continue to actively participate in the leadership of the company and focus on strategic growth opportunities.

Dr. Mutlib has been a member of Frontage's executive team for over 12 years, where he has overseen the success of the company's Preclinical (DMPK/Safety and Toxicology) business. Likewise, Dr. Lin has been an executive with Frontage for over 15 years, responsible for building and leading the company's extensive Bioanalytical and Biologics service capabilities.

In announcing the promotions, Dr. Li said, "Frontage has enjoyed tremendous growth since its founding. The promotions announced today are intended to optimize the leadership structure of the company both to reflect our current size as a global organization with over 1600 employees across 24 sites and to position us for further growth as we move into the future. Abdul and John are proven leaders who have delivered phenomenal results for Frontage for over a decade, and they are each trusted and respected throughout the organization and pharmaceutical industry. We have been preparing them for their new responsibilities for some time and Frontage is privileged to elevate them to their new roles. In addition, with Abdul and John in their new positions, I will have a greater ability to focus on strategic and corporate development initiatives. This is an exciting time for Frontage, and I am looking forward to maintaining my close working relationship with Abdul and John as we continue to serve our stakeholders worldwide."

"I would like to express my thanks to Song and the board of directors for the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization as its CEO at this time," said Dr. Mutlib. "My focus will be on continuing to execute on the strategy we have in place to improve our operational performance and strengthen our competitive position. I look forward to working closely with our leadership team and employees across all of our businesses to serve our customers, enhance profitability and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Dr. Lin added, "I am grateful for the trust that Song and the board of directors have placed in me in my new role as President. Frontage has a high-performance culture focused on delivering extraordinary outcomes for our clients and, ultimately, the patients they serve. In my new role I intend to continue to advance our core principles of quality, integrity, innovation and care. As much as we've accomplished to date, I believe there are even greater opportunities ahead in the US, China and worldwide."

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com) 

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries including Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late-phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment, and early-phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions.  For more details visit www.frontagelab.com.

Contact: Jessica Sinha, [email protected]

SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

