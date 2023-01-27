American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.

The webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.americanexpress.com%2F. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal+cards, business+cards+and+services, travel+services, gift+cards, prepaid+cards, merchant+services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate+card, business+travel, diversity+and+inclusion, corporate+sustainability+and Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+reports.

