Ferrox is a low-cost producer of titanium, vanadium, and pig iron in South Africa, which are materials critical to the infrastructure and the electrification economy

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that it has expanded its stake in one of its portfolio holdings, Ferrox Holdings Ltd. ("Ferrox") through a common stock issuance; issuing stock in Royalty Management Corporation for approximately 10% of Ferrox. The common stock issued by Royalty Management Corporation for its investment in Ferrox is valued at $10.00 per share equivalent of American Acquisition Opportunity's stock post the pending merger.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Corporation, commented, "Ferrox is an exciting business with a strong management team that has showcased excellent execution on an amazing opportunity since our initial investments earlier this year. When the possibility was presented for RMC to increase its ownership of common stock in the company for shares of RMC, we believe it made great sense for both parties and their shareholders. With this expanded investment, we are able to gain further upside in Ferrox, while at the same time, offering its long-term shareholders upside through our future public presence in the United States. We look forward to continuing to help Ferrox grow its business through execution that will generate value for all of its stakeholders, including the local communities in South Africa by paying good wages and utilizing safe, modern-day operating practices."

Ferrox has completed substantial onsite development to commence operations. Additional details of the operation are:

Incorporated in 2006, Ferrox Holdings Ltd. is a British Virgin Island company currently developing the mining and production of titanium, iron and vanadium products, through its world-class titanium ilmenite ore deposits in South Africa.

Ferrox owns the Tivani Mining Deposit, its flagship asset, with significant existing work and development done to-date, located in the mining-friendly Limpopo Province of South Africa.

The Tivani Project is favorably located in an area well known for its mining and smelting operations, and is 338 km from Johannesburg, 416 km from the nearest deep-water port, which is in Maputo (Mozambique).

Extensive preparation work, studies and development have been completed by the Ferrox team, with over USD 65 million already invested in the development work of the asset, including on the geology, mine planning, mineral processing alternatives, potential product sales, corporate social responsibility with the local communities and the legal licensing aspects in a South Africa context.

Product capabilities are: Titanium products, including Ilmenite Concentrate, Titanium Metal, Titanium Dioxide, and Ferro Titanium; Vanadium products, including Vanadium Pentoxide and Ferro Vanadium; and Iron products, including run-of-mine ores, magnetite concentrate, and pig iron.



Royalty Management Corporation continues to seek other similar investment and development opportunities from a variety of industries, with a particular focus on those that are emerging or transitionary, as the company builds a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents, and revenue shares across a variety of industries.

About Ferrox Holdings Ltd.

Ferrox Holdings is majority owner of Tivani Project; ilmenite (TiO2), iron, vanadium (V2O5) and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in long term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Founded in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries including Tivani (Pty) Limited (Tivani), Tzaneen Mining Project (Pty) Limited (Tzaneen) and Titanium Mining (Pty) Limited (Titanium). The company focus is on Sub Saharan Africa, a continent rich in mineral resources. Ferrox is fully compliant with South African black economic empowerment legislation. The Tivani project is 26% owned by Red River Exploration and Mining (Pty) Limited (the BEE compliant vehicle) while Ferrox, through Tivani holds a 64% interest. www.ferroxholdings.com

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This document relates to a proposed transaction between the Company and RMC. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of the Company, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all of the Company's stockholders. The Company also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of the Company are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

AMAO and RMC and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from AMAO's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about AMAO's directors and executive officers and their ownership of AMAO's securities is set forth in AMAO's filings with the SEC, including AMAO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022. To the extent that holdings of AMAO's securities have changed since the amounts printed in AMAO's Annual Report, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and Other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed business combination may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed business combination when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

RMC Contact:

Investor Relations

email:[email protected]

AMAO Contact:

Kirk P. Taylor, CPA

President & Chief Financial Officer

(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

