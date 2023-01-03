PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)'s sale to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Maxar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG)'s sale to affiliates of Altaris, LLC for $6.15 in cash per share. If you are a Trean shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)'s sale to L3Harris Technologies for $58.00 per share. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)'s sale to Enghouse Systems Ltd. for $0.90 per share in cash. If you are a Qumu shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

