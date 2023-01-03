Star Alliance International Corp.'s subsidiary Magma International, Inc. Announces its First Barotex(TM) Manufacturing Projects

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Now that the acquisition of the Barotex patent, trademark, equipment and inventory has been completed, plans are in place for Magma International, Inc. ("Magma") to target its first revenue producing product line.

Magma's initial and primary focus for it's first Barotex product line will be the manufacture of industrial fibers for the construction industry.

The Barotex line of products will include fibers for the manufacturing of rebar and fiber mesh and related products to reinforce concrete, roofing beams that will replace wooden beams, insulation for walls and Barotex fiber products that will replace steel beams etc. all of which will be fire resistant to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lilo Benzicron, President of MAGMA and inventor of the Barotex fibers added, "I am excited that we have closed this transaction with Star. Now it's time to get our sample products ready for our push to gain serious traction in the constructions industry. This market was tested prior to Star's acquisition and there is considerable interest in these products manufactured with Barotex fibers."

Samples will be ready in the first quarter and Magma will be engaging a sales and marketing team, with experience in the construction industry, to start selling our products.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, further commented, "We ended the year on a high as we completed the Barotex acquisition. We are working very closely with Lilo Benzicron to develop our first line of Barotex products. We are expecting a very exciting 2023 as we become revenue generating and profitable."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex™ technology. Barotex is fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: [email protected]

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter,

@staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733725/Star-Alliance-International-Corps-subsidiary-Magma-International-Inc-Announces-its-First-BarotexTM-Manufacturing-Projects

img.ashx?id=733725

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.