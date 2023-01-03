AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Markets:XTPT) is excited to share with our investors the first look at the I.H.X. Mine. The I.H.X. located within our 100% owned American Antimony #03 lode claim is approximately 500 feet from our Arrance Antimony Prospect disclosed in our last press release : 12/12/2022 Company Update.

Described by Lawrence, Edmond, in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 "I.H.X. is on the north side of Bernice Canyon, 1.9 miles from its mouth, and about 40 feet above its floor. Several shipments of antimony ore were made in 1915-1917, and in 1940, five tons of ore averaging 43.9 percent antimony were produced. Schrader (1947, p. 324) reports several hundred feet of drifts and stopes extending from a lower crosscut tunnel. These workings are completely inaccessible. A shaft, inclined 20° northwest, is open to 120 feet. Also, there are two open cuts. Shale, sandstone, and interbedded limestone crop out at the mine. An 8-to 12-foot wide, blocky, latitic sill, striking N. 10° W., has intruded a fracture zone in brown to gray slightly calcareous shale'. The hanging wall dips 70°-85° W.; the footwall dips 60°-85° W. At Least three sets of joints occur in the sill: one set is essentially horizontal and perpendicular to the sill walls; the other two sets are oblique. This sill is parallel to another of similar texture and composition on the south side of the canyon, approximately 300 feet to the south. Stibnite occurs as 2-to 4-inch pods and single crystals in a 16-inch gouge zone along the footwall of the sill; as pods up to 8 by 18 inches and as veinlets along the joints; and as halos around pyrite grains disseminated through the sill. Much of the stibnite is altered from earthy to powdery, yellow antimony oxides. Minor white oxides also are present."

Xtra Energy Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. commented "We are excited to present the I.H.X. Mine to our investors as our team continues their on the ground exploration of the Bernice Canyon. This mine, like our Arrance Prospect, was at one time a producer of high grade antimony to meet demand from the World Wars. Lost in time and left inaccessible I.H.X. Mine is another historic producer ripe for revival to once again meet America's demand."

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: Click For Video

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

