TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Pursuant to an order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") on November 7, 2022, Trichome Financial Corp. ("Trichome"), Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. ("TJAC"), MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM"), Trichome Retail Corp., MYM International Brands Inc. and Highland Grow Inc. ("Highland" and collectively, the "Applicants" or the "Company") obtained relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)("CCAA"). KSV Restructuring Inc. was appointed as monitor (the "Monitor") in the Applicants' CCAA proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings").

TJAC and Highland are licensed producers of cannabis in accordance with the Cannabis Act,and are licensed to cultivate, produce, distribute, and sell dried cannabis flower, pre-rolled cannabis and other cannabis products. TJAC and Highland own and operate the WAGNERS and Highland Grow premium and ultra-premium brands of dried flower, pre-rolls and concentrates, respectively. The Company's branded cannabis business has reached an approximately $25 million annualized net revenue run-rate as of the last 6 months ending November 2022.

Stoic Advisory Inc. ("Stoic") is conducting a "stalking horse" sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") for the assets and/or shares of the Applicants under the supervision of the Monitor. In connection with the SISP, the Applicants executed a stalking horse share purchase agreement with L5 Capital Inc. (the "Stalking Horse SPA") on December 12, 2022 to sell all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of TJAC and MYM owned by Trichome. Marc Lustig, a director of Trichome, controls L5 Capital Inc. The Stalking Horse SPA provides total consideration of approximately $6.3 million, plus the collection of receivables and sale of inventory, if any, at the time of closing. The transaction proposed under the Stalking Horse SPA (the "Stalking Horse Transaction") contemplates the emergence of the Company's business from the CCAA Proceedings as a going concern.

The Applicants intend to seek Court approval of the SISP and the Stalking Horse SPA (solely for the purposes of acting as the "stalking horse bid" in the SISP) on January 9, 2023. If approved by the Court as the stalking horse bid, the Stalking Horse SPA will be subject to higher and otherwise superior bids received in the SISP.

Qualified interested parties will be provided with an opportunity to participate in the SISP. The SISP is intended to solicit interest in a sale of all of the Applicants' assets or all of the shares in the capital of the Applicants or a reorganization or recapitalization of the Applicants' business. The successful bid selected in the SISP, regardless of whether such bid is the stalking horse bid, will be subject to Court approval.

The deadline to submit a binding offer in the SISP is expected to be February 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Those who are interested in participating in the SISP can contact Stoic to receive additional information at:

Stoic Advisory Inc.

Attention: Aaron Salz, CFA

Email: [email protected]

Information regarding the CCAA Proceedings can be found on the Monitor's website at: https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/trichome.

