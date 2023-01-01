Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that its executive leadership will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Chief Executive Officer %3Cb%3EJon+Carpenter%3C%2Fb%3E will join Senior Analyst Laura Martin in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10th at 4.30pm ET.

A live webcast of the discussion will be hosted on Comscore’s Investor Relations website at %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fir.comscore.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations%3C%2Fb%3E. Following the event, a replay will be available under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Relations website.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005684/en/