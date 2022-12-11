Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition of certain assets of Griffin Underwriting Services (“Griffin”), a binding authority specialist and wholesale insurance broker headquartered in Bellevue, WA. Previous+announcement dated December 11, 2022.

