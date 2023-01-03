70th Scripps Howard Awards accepting entries Jan. 3-Feb. 5

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2023

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 70th Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious American journalism competitions, is accepting entries from Jan. 3-Feb. 5, 2023, for journalism and storytelling produced in 2022.

ScrippsHowardAwards_Fund_Logo.jpg

Click here to apply for the 70th Scripps Howard Awards.

With a focus on high-impact and investigative reporting, the Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund, offers $170,000 in prize money in 15 categories. Categories include:

  • Audio Storytelling*
  • Breaking News
  • Business/Financial Reporting
  • Environmental Reporting
  • Distinguished Service to the First Amendment
  • Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling*
  • Visual Human-Interest Storytelling*
  • Innovation
  • Local/Regional Investigative Reporting
  • National/International Investigative Reporting
  • Multimedia Journalism
  • Opinion Writing
  • Local Video Storytelling*
  • National/International Video Storytelling*
  • Impact Award

*The Scripps Howard Fund made changes to five categories this year to better align with the journalism industry.

The awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and other print publications.

Finalists will be announced in September, with winners announced in October during a special program airing on Scripps News, formerly Newsy, the national broadcast news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Watch the 69th Scripps Howard Awards

"The Scripps Howard Fund is proud to recognize journalists who shine a light on undisclosed or misunderstood information and those who embrace new ways to connect with their audiences," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

Last year's winners represent newsrooms large and small, with the impact award going to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), The Washington Post and media partners for "Pandora Papers." The massive, data-driven investigation was deemed to have had the greatest impact from the list of winners.

Other winners include The Tennessean, KUSA-TV, KARE-TV, ABC News, ProPublica, The Texas Tribune, Mountain State Spotlight, The Arizona Republic, The Boston Globe, The Outlaw Ocean Project and the Miami Herald.

Read about the 2021 winners and finalists in the Scripps Howard Awards book.

Get the latest news from the Scripps Howard Awards at SHAwards.org or through Facebook and Twitter.

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713, [email protected]

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

favicon.png?sn=CL76738&sd=2023-01-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/70th-scripps-howard-awards-accepting-entries-jan-3-feb-5-301712523.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL76738&Transmission_Id=202301031212PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL76738&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.