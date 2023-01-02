Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Music Network has added Scott and Sam to its weekly syndication lineup. Salem Music Network, based in Nashville, TN, will produce Scott and Sam’s five hour show for daily syndication (Monday – Friday) beginning January 2, 2023. The Scott and Sam Show content is available for any daypart by FTP download.

For the past six years Scott and Sam have hosted the morning show on Salem’s KFSH-FM in Los Angeles, CA. When asked about being on the Salem Music Network, Scott and Sam stated, “The Scott & Sam Show has been called the ‘World’s Largest Small Group.’ We’re excited to make room for even more friends to join in. Encouragement, laughing, talking about Jesus; life is better when we hang out together. We’re excited that Salem is opening the door for even more friends!"

According to Salem Music Network General Manager Kevin Anderson, “Our desire at Salem Music Network is to find the best on-air talent within Salem and then build a platform that allows other stations outside of Salem to reap the benefit of having that premier talent featured on their station. Scott and Sam have been well-loved for years in the markets they currently serve. I cannot wait to see where this new endeavor will take them.”

For more information on adding the Scott and Sam Show to your station, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at (615) 312-4229. Salem Music Network’s FTP talent includes: The Kevin and Taylor Show, Keep the Faith with Penny, The Scott and Sam Show and Pastor Lenny’s Praise Party.

