Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Enters into New $250 Million Credit Facility

5 hours ago
Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“Alvarium Tiedemann” or “AlTi” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a $250 million credit facility with a syndicate led by BMO Capital Markets Corp. (“BMO”). The facility, which is comprised of a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million term loan facility, will be used to pay down subsidiary debt and fund growth initiatives.

The new credit facility, which has a term of five years, will allow Alvarium Tiedemann to strategically expand its global footprint, platform and opportunity set across business lines.

“Strengthening our balance sheet will enable Alvarium Tiedemann to capitalize on opportunities to serve evolving clients’ needs more effectively,” said Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer of Alvarium Tiedemann. “Expansion through strong organic growth and accretive acquisitions is a key priority for us, as a differentiated provider of financial advisory services and alternative investment opportunities. To date, we have successfully integrated a number of businesses, and this credit facility provides the financial flexibility to execute our growth initiatives to drive margin expansion.”

BMO, Fifth Third Bank, N.A., PNC Bank, N.A., and Texas Capital Bank are Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. BMO Harris Bank N.A. is the Administrative Agent. Bank of America and CrossFirst Bank are also members of the syndicate.

About Alvarium Tiedemann
AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $60 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 400 professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside AlTi’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include (i) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (ii) the inability to maintain the listing of AlTi’s shares on Nasdaq following the business combination; (iii) costs related to the business combination; (iv) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; (v) AlTi’s ability to manage growth and execute business plans and meet projections; (vi) potential litigation involving AlTi; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to wealth management and asset management; (viii) general economic and market conditions impacting demand for AlTi’s services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the financial services industry in the markets in which AlTi operates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in AlTi’s registration statement on Form S-4, declared effective by the SEC on October 17, 2022, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in AlTi’s other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. AlTi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. AlTi cannot give any assurance that it will achieve expectations.

