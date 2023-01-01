Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

On December 16, 2022, Trean announced that it would be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC (“Altaris”) at a price of $6.15 per share – a price that is 35% lower than Trean’s 52-week high value of $9.47 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Trean’s investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Trean’s officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company’s stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to Trean stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Altaris at $6.15 per share.

Trean shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https%3A%2F%2Fkaskelalaw.com%2Fcases%2Ftrean%2F, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

