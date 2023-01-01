Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin begins her tenure as the new CEO of Hepsiburada

ISTANBUL, Jan. 3, 2023

ISTANBUL, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), today announced that Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin has officially begun her tenure as the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2023.

Nilhan Onal, a senior business leader with 25 years of experience in retail, FMCG, consumer electronics and consulting at Fortune 500 companies including Amazon and P&G, came to Hepsiburada from Amazon Europe, where she spent the last seven years focusing on business transformation and growth.

Addressing employees and stakeholders in a video published on the company's YouTube account, Nilhan Onal said: "As Hepsiburada's new CEO, I am thrilled to be leading a company that has established and developed the e-commerce sector in Türkiye and is a flag carrier of Türkiye's e-commerce sector in the global arena. I'm here to leverage my significant experience in the global consumer and e-commerce industries, and combine it with the vast knowledge and power of our stakeholders to take Hepsiburada to the next level.

"My top priorities will be to further advance Hepsiburada's vision of leading the digitalization of commerce in Türkiye, maintain our status as a trusted brand for all our stakeholders and achieve sustainable and profitable growth. I look forward to cementing the future of Hepsiburada through even greater achievements with our stakeholders."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting approximately 50 million members with over 145 million SKUs in over 30 categories on its hybrid operating model where direct sales on 1P (retail) and over 94,000 merchants on 3P (marketplace) provide goods and services.

With its vision of leading digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last mile delivery and fulfilment services; advertising; grocery delivery; and payment services, delivered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers selection from international merchants via its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 38,000 female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye reach millions of customers with their products.

