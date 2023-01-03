CTR CONSULTING & INVESTMENTS CORPORATE UPDATE FOR 2023 EXPANSION AND 30 MILLION REVENUE PROJECTIONS

JEFFERSON, Ga., Jan. 3, 2023

JEFFERSON, Ga., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTR INVESTMENTS & CONSULTING, INC. (OTC PINK:CIVX) ("CTR Investments" or the "Company"), Fast Food Restaurants, Convenience Stores, and Travel Centers focused holding company and owner of 1780 Management Group, Inc., is pleased to provide its shareholders with a corporate and operational update and Revenue Projections of 30 Million for 2023.

The Company wishes to announce the following planned corporate actions slated to be completed in the 3rd quarter of this year (June to September 2023):

  • Recent Wayback Burgers acquisition,
  • Name & ticker Symbol change,
  • New corporate website,
  • New corporate presentation & investor deck for private funding to accelerate rollout.

CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc is pleased to announce it has acquired a "Wayback Burgers" branded a casual dining/fast food restaurant located at Braselton, Georgia for cash and consideration. In addition to a cash investment, CTR has agreed to a 10-year lease with the option to extend in two- or five-year increments.

The Company is actively pursuing several corporate actions aligned with its goal to become a fully reporting and subsequently up list to OTCQB. To that end, the Company has begun the process of rebranding and aligning its corporate identity. Pending regulatory approval, the Company plans to complete name and ticker symbol change in the quarter ending in September 2023.

Concurrently, CTR Investments is working on updating its corporate presentation and investor deck to reflect the recent developments that have taken place both with CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc., as well as its subsidiary 1780 Management Group, Inc.

Lastly, the company is on schedule to open five additional restaurants, five convenience stores, and a fully operational gas station, all in 2023.

The Company also wishes to share some of the upcoming planned developments of its subsidiary 1780 Management Group, Inc.:

  • New Hot Wings restaurant opening in the next few weeks.
  • Five convenience stores with Gas Stations to open.
  • Five additional restaurants to open.
  • One to two Travel Centers.

1780 Management will be expanding its restaurants, convenience stores, and gas station portfolios which are expected to be completed during each quarter. The company will soon reveal how it plans to accelerate these projects with the raise of private funding for the acceleration of its present acquisitions and expansion projects already in motion.

Pete R. Iodice, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. stated: "The team has expanded in recent months, but we remain as busy rapidly expanding on all fronts. I divested a group of convenience stores and fast-food restaurants and combined divestiture with $18 million in revenues. I had a non-compete in place that has expired, and I am now available to develop again. The plan being executed is to have a portfolio of a combination of restaurants, convenience stores, and Travel Centers exceeding 40 locations and 80 million plus in revenues. This portfolio is contingent on the company obtaining sufficient acquisitions and development funding".

About CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.

CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc., is a Nevada-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary 1780 Management Group, Inc., a rapidly growing company acquiring convenient stores, restaurants, gas stations, and travel centers. The Fast-Food Industry had a market size of USD 331 Billion in 2022 and growing. The Convenience Store industry had a market size of USD 663.5 Billion in 2022. The Gas Station Industry had a market size of USD 136.6 Billion alone in 2022. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CIVX".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC PINK:CIVX)
Website:https://pr.report/YMT709z2 http://ctr1780.com/
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1780Group_CIVX

About 1780 Management Group, Inc.:

1780 Management Group, Inc., is a Georgia company specialized on the acquisitions and expansions of Convenience Stores (with and without Gas Stations), Restaurants, and Travel Centers.

What is a Travel Center?

A Travel Center means, with respect to any Property, collectively, the hospitality, fuel and service facilities located at such Property, including, hotel, food and beverage services facilities, fuel pumps, facilities for the storage and distribution of petroleum products, retail shops and other facilities and services.

Corporate Website: http://ctr1780.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Pete Iodice
8432713619
[email protected]

