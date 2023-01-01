Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, today announced several promotions across the company.

The following promotions are effective immediately:

Harvey Arnold from VP, Engineering to SVP, Engineering

Jamie Dembeck from VP, Human Resources to SVP, Human Resources

Jim Joly from VP, Digital Sales Operations to SVP, Digital Sales

Steve Zenker from VP, Investor Relations to SVP, Investor Relations

Pamela Brown from Investments Controller to VP, Investments Controller

Brian Hunt from AVP, National and CTV Sales to VP, National and CTV Sales

Mike Reed from AVP, Corporate Development to VP, Corporate Development

Andrew Schnell from AVP, Corporate Development to VP, Corporate Strategy and Development

Ernie Ensign from Senior Director, Advanced Technology to AVP, News Technology and Operations

Walid El Hamri from Senior Director, Information Technology to AVP, Media Systems Engineering

Prentis Laird from Regional Director, Engineering to AVP, Engineering

Michael Palmer from Senior Director, Advanced Technology to AVP, Media Management

Krista Richardson from Accounting Director to AVP, Accounting

Melissa Medina Yim from Senior Director, Human Resources to AVP, Human Resources

“We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions and to recognize each person’s contributions,” said Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. “As an employer of choice, recognizing and rewarding our employees is critical as we continue to evolve and transform.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

