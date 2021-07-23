The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2021, Reuters reported that China was barring for-profit tutoring programs, citing a government document that was widely circulated. The regulatory move “threatens to decimate the $120 billion private tutoring industry.”

On this news, Gaotu’s ADS price fell 63.3%, to close at $3.25 per ADS on July 23, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2021, the Financial Times published an article alleging, among other things, that Gaotu leaders had been aware that Beijing was considering stricter regulations on the tutoring industry. The article also reported that a shell company holding shares for Gaotu’s executives sold $119 million worth of shares days after the Chinese president remarked that home-schooling was a “stubborn disease” that was putting too much pressure on Chinese children and their parents.

