Table 1. Significant intercepts Holes NN2207 and 08

Hole ID From ft To ft From M To M Thickness ft thickness M Avg Li ppm NN2207 35 145 10.67 44.2 110 33.53 4092 NN2207 170 220 51.82 67.06 50 15.24 4081 NN2207 245 435 74.68 132.59 190 57.91 3884 NN2207 465 510 141.73 155.45 45 13.72 3676 395 120.4 NN2208 0 75 0 22.86 75 22.86 3621 NN2208 85 250 25.91 76.2 165 50.29 3207 NN2208 275 290 83.82 88.39 15 4.57 1780 180 54.86

Results from the above holes extend the strike length of the mineralization to 1,620 meters from NN2205 to NN2208. Width of the mineralization is not as well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment because of topography and access but is at least 400 meters and soil anomalies indicate it is likely much more.

Table 2 Previously released significant intercepts

Hole ID From ft To ft From M To M Thickness ft thickness M Avg Li ppm NN2201 0 55 0 16.76 55 16.76 3826 NN2201 95 140 28.95 42.67 45 13.72 2958 NN2201 165 225 50.29 68.58 60 18.29 2388 total 160 48.77 3042 NN2202 0 10 0 3.05 10 3.05 2065 NN2202 50 65 15.24 19.81 15 4.57 1295 total 25 7.62 1603 NN2203 5 120 1.52 36.57 120 35.05 4008 NN2203 170 200 51.81 60.96 30 9.15 3210 NN2203 235 250 71.62 76.2 15 4.58 1480 total 165 48.78 3621 NN2204 0 100 0 30.48 100 30.48 3929 NN2204 135 170 41.15 51.81 35 10.66 2563 NN2204 210 215 64 65.53 5 1.53 1500 total 140 42.67 3501 NN2205 0 115 0 35.05 115 35.05 4000 NN2205 155 190 47.24 57.91 35 10.67 2020 NN2205 220 240 67.05 73.15 20 6.1 2216 total 170 51.82 3383 NN2206 0 20 0 6.1 20 6.1 1590 NN2206 50 85 15.24 25.91 35 10.67 2479 total 55 16.77 2155 NN2207 35 145 10.67 44.2 110 33.53 4092 NN2207 170 220 51.82 67.06 50 15.24 4081 NN2207 245 435 74.68 132.59 190 57.91 3884 NN2207 465 510 141.73 155.45 45 13.72 3676 total 395 120.4 3943 NN2208 0 75 0 22.86 75 22.86 3621 NN2208 85 250 25.91 76.2 165 50.29 3207 NN2208 275 290 83.82 88.39 15 4.57 1780 total 180 54.86 3088

The company is currently planning for the 2023 field season which will include a detailed drilling program that will commence when ground conditions allow. During the off-season, mineralogical and spectral analysis will be applied to the 2022 drill cuttings along with in-depth reviews of surface and sub-surface geochemistry.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "The results of our maiden drill program have returned impressive lithium values over a strike length of approximately 1,600 meters (5,315 feet). The drill results have confirmed that highly anomalous lithium values persist to depth in the silty clay unit that that appears to underlie the better soil values observed in samples collected last year and earlier this summer.

Our maiden drilling program has identified significant potential for a lithium deposit in an area of northern Nevada not previously recognized for its lithium potential."

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Data Verification

Drilling utilized a buggy mounted system provided by O'Keefe Drilling Company of Butte, Montana. Site preparation and water handling was provided by Legarza Exploration of Elko, Nevada. Drill cuttings were collected on 5-foot intervals and bagged at the drill site by O'Keefe staff. Samples were collected from the site by the Surge Project geologist / QP and delivered to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Samples were dried, crushed, and pulverized at the Twin falls facility and sent to the North Vancouver ALS laboratories for analysis. Samples were assayed using the ALS ICP-41 methodusing an aqua regia leach followed by ICP optical emission spectrography. The detection levels of lithium by this method are 10 - 10,000 ppm.

Quality control standards (MEG-Li.10.11) inserted into the sample submittal returned values well within expected range (750 ppm Li) using this method. Results for internal standards and duplicates provided by ALS were well within accepted values.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101: Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in 225 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Nevada North Lithium Project is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package.

In addition, the Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 16 mineral claims, comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio Desert, known as the Galt Property. Recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb.

Finally, the Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. The property is in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Project (The Surge Nickel Project) consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claim blocks located in northern British Columbia. One claim in the Mount Sidney Williams area (claim HN4), covers 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project, currently being advanced by FPX Resources, and 5 claims in the Mitchell Range area, northeast of Decar, (N100 Group) covering 8659 hectares. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claim group). Both projects target the nickel-iron alloy mineral "Awaruite", hosted by serpentinized intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Uniton Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Location Map

