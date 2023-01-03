Surge Battery Metals Announces Best Lithium Results To Date From Drill Holes 7 and 8 at the Nevada North Lithium Project

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (

TSXV:NILI, Financial)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C, Financial) is pleased to release the assay results from holes NN2207 and NN2208 at the 100% owned Nevada North Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada. Hole NN2207 intersected the thickest intervals of lithium rich claystone encountered to date, a total of 120.4 meters (395 feet) averaging 3943 ppm lithium in four zones. NN2208 had the strongest individual sample interval (5950 ppm lithium between 45 to 50 feet, 13.72 to 15.24 meters) of the maiden 2022 program. The intercepts shown in the table below used a 1,000 ppm lithium cut off without internal dilution.

Table 1. Significant intercepts Holes NN2207 and 08

Hole IDFrom ftTo ftFrom MTo MThickness ftthickness MAvg Li ppm
NN2207

35

145

10.67

44.2

110

33.53

4092

NN2207

170

220

51.82

67.06

50

15.24

4081

NN2207

245

435

74.68

132.59

190

57.91

3884

NN2207

465

510

141.73

155.45

45

13.72

3676

395

120.4

NN2208

0

75

0

22.86

75

22.86

3621

NN2208

85

250

25.91

76.2

165

50.29

3207

NN2208

275

290

83.82

88.39

15

4.57

1780

180

54.86

Results from the above holes extend the strike length of the mineralization to 1,620 meters from NN2205 to NN2208. Width of the mineralization is not as well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment because of topography and access but is at least 400 meters and soil anomalies indicate it is likely much more.

Table 2 Previously released significant intercepts

Hole IDFrom ftTo ftFrom MTo MThickness ftthickness MAvg Li ppm
NN2201

0

55

0

16.76

55

16.76

3826

NN2201

95

140

28.95

42.67

45

13.72

2958

NN2201

165

225

50.29

68.58

60

18.29

2388

total

160

48.77

3042

NN2202

0

10

0

3.05

10

3.05

2065

NN2202

50

65

15.24

19.81

15

4.57

1295

total

25

7.62

1603

NN2203

5

120

1.52

36.57

120

35.05

4008

NN2203

170

200

51.81

60.96

30

9.15

3210

NN2203

235

250

71.62

76.2

15

4.58

1480

total

165

48.78

3621

NN2204

0

100

0

30.48

100

30.48

3929

NN2204

135

170

41.15

51.81

35

10.66

2563

NN2204

210

215

64

65.53

5

1.53

1500

total

140

42.67

3501

NN2205

0

115

0

35.05

115

35.05

4000

NN2205

155

190

47.24

57.91

35

10.67

2020

NN2205

220

240

67.05

73.15

20

6.1

2216

total

170

51.82

3383

NN2206

0

20

0

6.1

20

6.1

1590

NN2206

50

85

15.24

25.91

35

10.67

2479

total

55

16.77

2155

NN2207

35

145

10.67

44.2

110

33.53

4092

NN2207

170

220

51.82

67.06

50

15.24

4081

NN2207

245

435

74.68

132.59

190

57.91

3884

NN2207

465

510

141.73

155.45

45

13.72

3676

total

395

120.4

3943

NN2208

0

75

0

22.86

75

22.86

3621

NN2208

85

250

25.91

76.2

165

50.29

3207

NN2208

275

290

83.82

88.39

15

4.57

1780

total

180

54.86

3088

The company is currently planning for the 2023 field season which will include a detailed drilling program that will commence when ground conditions allow. During the off-season, mineralogical and spectral analysis will be applied to the 2022 drill cuttings along with in-depth reviews of surface and sub-surface geochemistry.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "The results of our maiden drill program have returned impressive lithium values over a strike length of approximately 1,600 meters (5,315 feet). The drill results have confirmed that highly anomalous lithium values persist to depth in the silty clay unit that that appears to underlie the better soil values observed in samples collected last year and earlier this summer.

Our maiden drilling program has identified significant potential for a lithium deposit in an area of northern Nevada not previously recognized for its lithium potential."

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Data Verification

Drilling utilized a buggy mounted system provided by O'Keefe Drilling Company of Butte, Montana. Site preparation and water handling was provided by Legarza Exploration of Elko, Nevada. Drill cuttings were collected on 5-foot intervals and bagged at the drill site by O'Keefe staff. Samples were collected from the site by the Surge Project geologist / QP and delivered to the ALS Global sample preparation facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Samples were dried, crushed, and pulverized at the Twin falls facility and sent to the North Vancouver ALS laboratories for analysis. Samples were assayed using the ALS ICP-41 methodusing an aqua regia leach followed by ICP optical emission spectrography. The detection levels of lithium by this method are 10 - 10,000 ppm.

Quality control standards (MEG-Li.10.11) inserted into the sample submittal returned values well within expected range (750 ppm Li) using this method. Results for internal standards and duplicates provided by ALS were well within accepted values.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101: Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in 225 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Nevada North Lithium Project is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package.

In addition, the Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 16 mineral claims, comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio Desert, known as the Galt Property. Recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb.

Finally, the Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. The property is in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Project (The Surge Nickel Project) consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claim blocks located in northern British Columbia. One claim in the Mount Sidney Williams area (claim HN4), covers 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project, currently being advanced by FPX Resources, and 5 claims in the Mitchell Range area, northeast of Decar, (N100 Group) covering 8659 hectares. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claim group). Both projects target the nickel-iron alloy mineral "Awaruite", hosted by serpentinized intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Uniton Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"
Greg Reimer, President & CEO

Contact Information

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 778-945-2656

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Location Map

