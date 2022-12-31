Bite Acquisition Corp. Announces Board Resignations

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BITE) (the "Company," or "BITE") announced today that Rafael Felipe de Jesus Aguirre Gomez and Randall Hiatt, Chair and Independent Director of the Company respectively, resigned from BITE's board of directors (the "Board") effective December 31, 2022. Mr. Alberto Ardura, CEO and board member of BITE will assume the role of BITE's Chair of the Board, and the Board expects to appoint a new independent Board member in place of Mr. Hiatt in the coming days. Concurrently with his resignation, Mr. Aguirre has sold his participation in BITE's Sponsor.

Mr. Alberto Ardura stated that, "we thank Mr. Aguirre and Mr. Hiatt for their highly valued insight and leadership as the Company actively searches for a business combination in the restaurant industry since its founding and IPO in 2021." The Company will broaden its targets to include industries outside restaurant operations.

Both Mr. Aguirre and Mr. Hiatt wish the Company success in their future endeavors and believe there will be a bright future for the Company as it continues its search for a successful business combination.

About Bite Acquisition Corp.

Bite Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, it intends to focus its search on the traditional and non-traditional restaurant sectors in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to appoint a new independent board member. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Bite Acquisition Corp.
Alberto Ardura Gonzalez
[email protected]
+1 (212) 608-2923

favicon.png?sn=CL76967&sd=2023-01-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bite-acquisition-corp-announces-board-resignations-301712672.html

SOURCE Bite Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL76967&Transmission_Id=202301031503PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL76967&DateId=20230103
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.