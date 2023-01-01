First Eagle Commentary- The Small Idea: Now What?

Small caps have taken quite a few body blows in the last 18 months, but which market hasn't?

  • It’s been a while since investors needed to worry about earnings.
Our friends at equity research firm Furey Research Partners tell us that 2022 has been one of the most volatile years in small cap market history, with the number of days with moves of plus or minus 1% nearing a record. Like Jim Furey, who founded and continues to run his eponymous business, I tend to temper my skepticism during challenging times with thoughts about the things that can go right. Nonetheless, we understand that most of our client discussions will inevitably turn to downside risks given the current uncertainties. This tendency was quite evident in a recent series of meetings we had with clients across Europe, with whom we traded friendly jabs about our respective governments’ dysfunction before moving on to a more meaningful topic: corporate earnings.

It’s been a while since investors needed to worry about earnings. For a long time, the question was not if a company would meet expectations but rather how big the “beat and raise” would be. Today, with the global free-money sweepstakes mostly over and interest rates shifting higher in the face of an old-fashioned dose of inflation, earnings again have meaning.

Our team has spent the last several weeks evaluating third quarter earnings reported by the companies in our purview. Although the majority came in better than consensus forecasts, we are likely to remain uneasy about the operating environment over the next several quarters. Let’s consider some of the main drivers of concern.

Interest Rates. Once a relatively under-the-radar position, Fed governors now have their every utterance dissected on social media with a Trumpian fervor. We are currently in the beginning, middle or end stages of the current rate hike cycle, depending on your frame of reference. While I am firmly in the camp of “I don’t know” in terms of the direction of Fed policy, I do know that many companies will gladly accept higher interest rates in exchange for positive GDP momentum that enables them to grow at a rate such that marginal earnings outweigh the higher cost of capital.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
