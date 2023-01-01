L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced closing its acquisition of Viasat Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VSAT) Tactical Data Links product line – commonly known as Link 16 –for approximately $1.96 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Acquiring the Link 16 tactical data link product line will allow L3Harris to expand resilient communication and networking capabilities to a larger user base across multiple domains. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the TDL network in October 2022 and secured U.S. and allied partner regulatory+approvals in December.

