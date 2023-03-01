CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.54%), Z0Y(7.43%), and MRK(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 624,873-share investment in NYSE:J. Previously, the stock had a 8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.26 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $121.29 per share and a market cap of $15.36Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 624,948 shares in FRA:Z0Y, giving the stock a 7.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €123.94 during the quarter.

On 01/03/2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of €112 per share and a market cap of €14.99Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-book ratio of 2.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PZN by 151,196 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.78.

On 01/03/2023, Pzena Investment Management Inc traded for a price of $9.65 per share and a market cap of $161.12Mil. The stock has returned -6.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pzena Investment Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 1,000 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 01/03/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $315.91 per share and a market cap of $321.97Bil. The stock has returned -20.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 248.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 30,000 shares of NYSE:KD for a total holding of 35,160. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.4.

On 01/03/2023, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $11.58 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned -40.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

