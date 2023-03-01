RK Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were NWLI(16.69%), BKE(11.08%), and FIZZ(9.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RK Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ANAT by 13,622 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.07.

On 01/03/2023, American National Group Inc traded for a price of $190.02 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 25.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American National Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, RK Asset Management, LLC bought 238,072 shares of NYSE:FF for a total holding of 275,297. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.11.

On 01/03/2023, FutureFuel Corp traded for a price of $8.64 per share and a market cap of $378.11Mil. The stock has returned 14.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FutureFuel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UHAL by 697 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.65.

On 01/03/2023, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $59.57 per share and a market cap of $11.68Bil. The stock has returned -16.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BKE by 11,778 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.02.

On 01/03/2023, Buckle Inc traded for a price of $45.3 per share and a market cap of $2.27Bil. The stock has returned 11.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Buckle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

RK Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIZZ by 9,851 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.49.

On 01/03/2023, National Beverage Corp traded for a price of $46.55 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-book ratio of 14.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

