NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), the commerce technology company specializing as both an e-commerce retailer and e-commerce enabler, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 25th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Boxed is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 9, 2023.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by Spresso, the Company’s own Software & Service business. From solving challenges with data using machine-learning modules to re-platforming with end-to-end technology, Spresso’s purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies enable better business outcomes for e-commerce customers. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.

Investor Contacts

Chris Mandeville

ICR

[email protected]

Media Contacts

David Taft

Boxed

[email protected]