Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 23, 2021, Reuters reported that China was barring for-profit tutoring programs, citing a government document that was widely circulated. The regulatory move “threatens to decimate the $120 billion private tutoring industry.”

On this news, Gaotu’s ADS price fell 63.3%, to close at $3.25 per ADS on July 23, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2021, the Financial Times published an article alleging, among other things, that Gaotu leaders had been aware that Beijing was considering stricter regulations on the tutoring industry. The article also reported that a shell company holding shares for Gaotu’s executives sold $119 million worth of shares days after the Chinese president remarked that home-schooling was a “stubborn disease” that was putting too much pressure on Chinese children and their parents.

If you purchased Gaotu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005742/en/