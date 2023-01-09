Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview and participate in a Q&A session at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9:45 am PT (12:45 pm ET) at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 global net product revenues.

A live audio webcast of both the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com%2Fevents. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at %40Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005565/en/