Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will present at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023.

Presentation and Q&A Session

  • Location: San Francisco, CA
  • Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:30-2:10 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30-5:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Visit the Investors+and+Media section of Mirum’s corporate website for webcast links and additional information.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution (LIVMARLI) which is approved in the United States for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older. The European Medicines Agency has also granted marketing authorization to Mirum for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS two months of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded+access+program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

