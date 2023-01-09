J.Jill, Inc. ( NYSE:JILL, Financial) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relation website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com%2FInvestors-Relations%2FNews-Events%2Fevents. An online archive will be available on that site following the fireside chat.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through 247 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference.

