SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel next week. SkyWater’s presentation will be webcast live on Tuesday, January 10th at 3:00 pm EST. The presentation material utilized during the conference, as well as the live and archived webcast link of the presentation, will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website: https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

