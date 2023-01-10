Olo Inc. ( NYSE:OLO, Financial), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every guest touchpoint today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

The ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

The Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

